BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.45 Million Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,187 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.06% of Boise Cascade worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth $32,148,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,058,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,407,000 after acquiring an additional 255,919 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth $9,915,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth $6,506,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,470,000 after acquiring an additional 94,393 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

NYSE:BCC opened at $64.08 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $31.18 and a 1 year high of $78.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $1.26. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 6.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boise Cascade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

In other news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $639,606.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,942.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mack L. Hogans sold 2,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $199,390.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,094.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,854 shares of company stock valued at $994,992. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.