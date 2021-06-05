BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.50 Million Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 59.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,281 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,565,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,262,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,059,000 after buying an additional 249,076 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $45.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.52. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $46.75.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.40 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

