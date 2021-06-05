BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 77.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enstar Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 898,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,093,000 after purchasing an additional 66,136 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Enstar Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Enstar Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enstar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,121,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Enstar Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 121,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Shares of ESGR stock opened at $248.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $251.15. Enstar Group Limited has a one year low of $147.04 and a one year high of $269.12.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.98 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $103.03 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 77.04% and a return on equity of 40.31%.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. The company engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses. It also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.