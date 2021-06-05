BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 142.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,901 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 13,463 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.05% of Matson worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MATX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Matson by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Matson during the 4th quarter worth about $507,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Matson by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Matson by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Matson during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Matson in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

In related news, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $99,281.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,813.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $50,932.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,856.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,532 shares of company stock worth $2,069,938 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matson stock opened at $62.87 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.04.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.72%.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

