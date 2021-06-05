BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 64.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 97,491 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,440,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,824 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,900,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,790 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,704,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,409,000 after purchasing an additional 308,777 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,496,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,549,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George R. Nethercutt, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $41,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,186 shares in the company, valued at $239,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Phillips S. Baker, Jr. sold 663,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $5,909,306.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 769,570 shares of company stock worth $6,861,548. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 297.43, a P/E/G ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

HL has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, April 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.89.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

