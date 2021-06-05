BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATR. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 550.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $6,196,147.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,474,218.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $442,582.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,898 shares of company stock worth $13,959,967 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ATR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.29.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $145.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.34. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.07 and a 12-month high of $158.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.02.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $776.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.41 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 14.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.76%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

