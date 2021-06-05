BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,062,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,381,000 after buying an additional 94,388 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 902,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,590,000 after buying an additional 440,290 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 793,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,684,000 after buying an additional 197,949 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 495,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,248,000 after buying an additional 68,900 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at $66,527,000.

In other news, SVP George A. Villasana sold 4,178 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total transaction of $773,723.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,335.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $184.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.73. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $216.88.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABG shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.89.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

