BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,912 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.07% of Vector Group worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 4,129.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.03.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Vector Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $543.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.91%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VGR shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $3,370,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,132,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,941,524.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 10,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $152,115.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,846,287 shares in the company, valued at $25,552,612.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,991 shares of company stock worth $5,733,615 over the last three months. 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

