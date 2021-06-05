BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 50,452 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 45.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 50,452 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.07% of Coeur Mining worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Coeur Mining by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,984,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,592,000 after buying an additional 1,219,458 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Coeur Mining by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,480,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,324,000 after buying an additional 288,267 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Coeur Mining by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,603,000 after buying an additional 1,036,097 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,489,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,770,000 after purchasing an additional 430,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,673,000. 63.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.57 and a beta of 1.87.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $202.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.55 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

CDE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.14.

Coeur Mining Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

