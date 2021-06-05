BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,424 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter valued at $84,588,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter valued at $46,995,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 715.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 520,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,389,000 after purchasing an additional 456,931 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 657,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,935,000 after purchasing an additional 388,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,081,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,913,000 after purchasing an additional 188,179 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EBS. Benchmark dropped their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $177,290.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,012.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EBS stock opened at $64.40 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.07 and a twelve month high of $137.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.74.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.62 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 22.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

