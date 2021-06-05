BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 3,123 Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 961,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,487,000 after purchasing an additional 26,538 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,815,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 33,879 shares during the period.

QTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.77.

QTS stock opened at $64.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.02 and a beta of 0.52. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.80%. Equities analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.42%.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $73,777.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,206,579.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $786,312.60. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,757. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

