BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 69,407 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 66.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,407 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,820,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,774,000 after buying an additional 3,241,405 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,110,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after buying an additional 381,885 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,742,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,471,000 after buying an additional 460,801 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 652,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,540,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Assured Guaranty news, insider Howard Albert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $2,308,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $53,627.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,588 shares in the company, valued at $10,273,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 188,000 shares of company stock worth $8,468,320. 3.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGO stock opened at $47.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.18. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $52.28.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.31 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 35.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

