BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $450.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will post sales of $450.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $448.40 million to $455.60 million. BOK Financial reported sales of $510.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BOK Financial.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $444.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.46 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 9.94%. BOK Financial’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BOKF. Truist increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BOK Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.83.

Shares of BOKF opened at $90.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.71. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $48.41 and a 52-week high of $98.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

In other BOK Financial news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 4,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,238 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 77,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 14,831 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,374 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 239,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,430,000 after purchasing an additional 90,859 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 137,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOK Financial (BOKF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.