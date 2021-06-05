BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $450.93 Million

Brokerages expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to report sales of $450.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $448.40 million to $455.60 million. BOK Financial posted sales of $510.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BOK Financial.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $444.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.46 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BOKF shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.83.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $526,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,389,371.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,284 shares of company stock worth $1,830,238 over the last three months. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 7,484.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $90.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.49. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $48.41 and a 12 month high of $98.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOK Financial (BOKF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.