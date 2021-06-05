BOMB (BOMB) Reaches One Day Volume of $226,340.00

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 41% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One BOMB coin can now be bought for approximately $2.25 or 0.00006237 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BOMB has traded 79.8% higher against the US dollar. BOMB has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and $226,340.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,114.38 or 0.99956490 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00041596 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00011605 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00081683 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001046 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00009197 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 906,392 coins and its circulating supply is 905,604 coins. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

