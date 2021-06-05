Bounty0x Hits Market Cap of $362,516.79 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One Bounty0x coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Bounty0x has a total market cap of $362,516.79 and $44,778.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bounty0x alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00075613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00025782 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.08 or 0.01006987 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,586.02 or 0.09918295 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00053789 BTC.

Bounty0x Coin Profile

BNTY is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Bounty0x Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bounty0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bounty0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.