BOX Token 1-Day Volume Tops $87.00 (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 5th. One BOX Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0258 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. BOX Token has a total market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $87.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BOX Token has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BOX Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00016693 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.42 or 0.00196305 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001300 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000786 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888 . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BOX Token is box.la

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

BOX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.