Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,605 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 10.1% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 105,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 30.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 30.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BYD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.07.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $912,653.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $4,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares in the company, valued at $80,785,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 144,879 shares of company stock worth $9,083,460 over the last 90 days. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BYD opened at $62.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 62.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.20. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $753.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

