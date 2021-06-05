BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

BP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of BP from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of BP stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $93.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.91. BP has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $28.57.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $36.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.84 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BP will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.37%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of BP by 5.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 419,115 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 21,825 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 8.0% in the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 81,620 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of BP by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BP by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 72,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

