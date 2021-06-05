Bread Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last Week (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. One Bread coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000460 BTC on major exchanges. Bread has a total market capitalization of $14.62 million and $144,332.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bread has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00077014 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00025689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.30 or 0.01017078 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,619.97 or 0.10106504 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00053612 BTC.

Bread Coin Profile

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

