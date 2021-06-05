Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €73.71 ($86.72).

BNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €77.40 ($91.06) on Friday. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a one year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €75.22.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.