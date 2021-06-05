Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Has $11.94 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.8% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its stake in Mastercard by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 9,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,299,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 5,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $4.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $366.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,295,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $371.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,259.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.00.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

