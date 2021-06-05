Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for about 2.8% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $18,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,202,604,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,632,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $557,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,143 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,406,000. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total transaction of $925,489.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,946,647.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,970 shares of company stock worth $42,757,961 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $6.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.48. 6,177,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,436,035. The stock has a market cap of $219.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $167.00 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.33.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

