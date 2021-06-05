Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Invests $2.30 Million in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $20,103,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 566.7% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,325.42. The company had a trading volume of 348,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,275.41 and a beta of 1.48. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $839.52 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,468.57.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.61.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

