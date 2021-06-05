Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for about 2.1% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $13,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 26,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 3,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $516,699.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,101,441.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total transaction of $5,666,343.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $25,605,588.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,368 shares of company stock worth $25,433,367 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

EW traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,122,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,798. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.90. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $66.23 and a twelve month high of $98.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

