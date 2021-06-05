Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Sells 3,545 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises approximately 2.5% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $15,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 31,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $10,242,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 131,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.26.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,406,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,122,763. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $94.17. The company has a market cap of $174.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.