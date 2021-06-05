Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Sells 5,650 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,795 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the quarter. Fortinet makes up about 3.6% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Fortinet worth $23,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $7,207,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $6.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 74.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.55. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $222.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. The company had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,891.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,230 shares of company stock valued at $11,691,331. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FTNT. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.52.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

