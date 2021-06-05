Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Sells 590 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. MSCI accounts for approximately 2.8% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of MSCI worth $18,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in MSCI by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in MSCI by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in MSCI by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in MSCI by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

Shares of MSCI traded up $4.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $466.36. The stock had a trading volume of 213,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,399. The business’s 50 day moving average is $462.40. The firm has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.18 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $299.09 and a 1-year high of $495.16.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.85%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.