Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Sells 605 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Constellation Brands comprises approximately 1.5% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $9,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 120.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 686.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total transaction of $1,576,462.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,914,696.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

STZ traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $239.25. The stock had a trading volume of 430,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $160.63 and a one year high of $244.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.78.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STZ. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.50.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.