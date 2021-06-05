Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Takes $2.31 Million Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,155 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of Square by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Square by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total transaction of $49,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,683 shares in the company, valued at $50,204,579.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $21,522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,545,314 shares of company stock valued at $359,365,402 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ traded up $2.26 on Friday, hitting $213.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,988,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,679,787. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.06 and a 52-week high of $283.19. The company has a market capitalization of $97.31 billion, a PE ratio of 300.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.40.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.43.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

