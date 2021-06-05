Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.33 Billion

Brokerages expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) will report $11.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.78 billion and the highest is $11.71 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported sales of $10.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full year sales of $46.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.21 billion to $46.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $47.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.05 billion to $48.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 64,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $64.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.68. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $54.07 and a one year high of $67.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

