British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 144.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,043 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 51,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 345.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 21,396 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the first quarter valued at $1,309,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at $1,215,000. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at $2,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.46% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:BTI opened at $39.05 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $41.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.95.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
