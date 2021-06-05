Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will report sales of $1.47 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year sales of $4.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $4.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS.

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,394,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $978,973,000 after acquiring an additional 50,813 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,698,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,399,000 after buying an additional 206,414 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 58.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,036,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,846,000 after buying an additional 1,496,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,024,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,131,000 after buying an additional 56,370 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,962,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,523,000 after acquiring an additional 39,042 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $160.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.21. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $117.20 and a 52 week high of $167.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

