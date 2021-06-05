Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

BR opened at $160.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.20 and a 12-month high of $167.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 45.73%.

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.