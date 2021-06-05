Brokerages Anticipate Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $101.38 Million

Equities analysts expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) to announce $101.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $99.00 million and the highest is $103.40 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $85.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $421.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $416.50 million to $431.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $472.20 million, with estimates ranging from $445.70 million to $502.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.68%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $186,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,552.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 25,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $499,494.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,050.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,965,538 in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 17,542 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $698,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.32. The company has a market cap of $895.06 million, a P/E ratio of 375.80 and a beta of 0.74.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

