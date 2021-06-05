Brokerages Anticipate Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to announce $1.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. Autodesk posted sales of $913.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year sales of $4.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Autodesk.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADSK. Barclays increased their price target on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.40.

In other news, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $1,019,168.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,420 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,191 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,586 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,320 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $42,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,147 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $284.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $285.55. The company has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $215.83 and a 52-week high of $321.13.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autodesk (ADSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.