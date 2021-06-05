Brokerages Anticipate Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $226.07 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) will report sales of $226.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $221.75 million and the highest is $230.00 million. Blackbaud posted sales of $231.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full-year sales of $905.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $901.50 million to $908.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $918.08 million, with estimates ranging from $910.64 million to $928.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $219.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.88 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.89%. Blackbaud’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

BLKB has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.25.

In other Blackbaud news, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 2,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $201,313.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $361,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,216 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,026 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 10.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,385,000 after purchasing an additional 20,337 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the 1st quarter valued at $2,985,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the first quarter worth $201,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLKB opened at $73.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.32. Blackbaud has a 1-year low of $46.86 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,222.37, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

