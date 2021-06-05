Brokerages Anticipate ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. ChampionX reported earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 127.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

CHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.27.

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $280,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,066.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChampionX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,318,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in ChampionX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,796,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,542,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in ChampionX by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,010,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,418,000 after buying an additional 1,939,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

CHX opened at $29.68 on Friday. ChampionX has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.26 and a beta of 3.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.24.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

