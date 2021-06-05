Brokerages Anticipate CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to report sales of $188.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $188.00 million to $189.20 million. CIRCOR International posted sales of $186.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year sales of $805.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $798.20 million to $812.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $862.45 million, with estimates ranging from $857.80 million to $867.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 13.39% and a negative net margin of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $180.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.35 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CIR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

NYSE CIR opened at $38.56 on Friday. CIRCOR International has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $43.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $780.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.54.

In other news, insider Sumit Mehrotra sold 4,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $160,848.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,874.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Tanya Dawkins sold 1,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $41,515.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,651.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CIRCOR International by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after acquiring an additional 19,291 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

