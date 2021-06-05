Brokerages Anticipate Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to post $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings. Citizens Community Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $14.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.31. The company has a market cap of $150.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZWI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 36,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,041,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,343,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $767,000. 50.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

