Brokerages Anticipate Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) will post ($0.39) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Fusion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($2.99) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.19). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($1.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fusion Pharmaceuticals.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.14).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,781,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 830,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 370,819 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 106,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUSN traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,821. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.05 million and a PE ratio of -0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.85.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

