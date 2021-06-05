Brokerages Anticipate GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will announce $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is $0.18. GFL Environmental also reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $937.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.25 million.

GFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFL. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in GFL Environmental during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in GFL Environmental during the first quarter valued at $197,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 377.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in GFL Environmental during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GFL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.75. The stock had a trading volume of 531,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,509. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $17.19 and a 1-year high of $36.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

