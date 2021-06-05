Brokerages Anticipate Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $453.88 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) will post sales of $453.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $456.00 million and the lowest is $451.75 million. Maxar Technologies reported sales of $439.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAXR. Truist Securities began coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $34.26 on Friday. Maxar Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $58.75. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -2.07%.

In other Maxar Technologies news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.72 per share, with a total value of $53,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Biggs C. Porter bought 3,400 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,900 shares of company stock worth $204,900 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 862.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

