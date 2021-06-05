Brokerages Anticipate National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $481.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) to announce sales of $481.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $471.08 million and the highest is $491.04 million. National Fuel Gas reported sales of $323.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover National Fuel Gas.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.54 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 29.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 3.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1.6% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 8.8% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFG opened at $53.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 56.44 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.17. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $37.87 and a 12-month high of $53.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.96%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Fuel Gas (NFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.