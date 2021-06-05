Brokerages Anticipate Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $320.17 Million

Equities analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) will post sales of $320.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $322.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $319.22 million. Zendesk reported sales of $246.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zendesk.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.27.

In other news, insider John Geschke sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $447,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,472,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $5,844,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 836,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,371,952.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,576 shares of company stock valued at $28,193,994. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 747.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,241,000 after buying an additional 975,127 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 226.8% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 50,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 35,253 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 21.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $132.84 on Friday. Zendesk has a 1-year low of $77.75 and a 1-year high of $166.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

