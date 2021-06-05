Brokerages Anticipate Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $320.17 Million

Equities analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) will post sales of $320.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $322.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $319.22 million. Zendesk reported sales of $246.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zendesk.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.27.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 747.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,241,000 after buying an additional 975,127 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 226.8% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 50,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 35,253 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 21.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ZEN stock opened at $132.84 on Friday. Zendesk has a 1-year low of $77.75 and a 1-year high of $166.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.
About Zendesk
Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.
Featured Article: Blockchain
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zendesk (ZEN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.