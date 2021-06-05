Brokerages Expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.93 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) will post sales of $5.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.61 billion. AutoNation posted sales of $4.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full-year sales of $23.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.25 billion to $24.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $24.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.51 billion to $25.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AutoNation.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AN. Truist Securities upped their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.88.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 133,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $13,874,624.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $209,060.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 586,544 shares of company stock valued at $60,370,410. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in AutoNation by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 58.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AN opened at $97.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.14. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $35.64 and a 12-month high of $106.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.64.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoNation (AN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.