Brokerages Expect ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) to report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. ChampionX reported earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 127.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ChampionX.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $684.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHX. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.27.

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $29.68 on Friday. ChampionX has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -32.26 and a beta of 3.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.24.

In other ChampionX news, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $280,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,066.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChampionX (CHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.