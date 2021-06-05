Brokerages Expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) to report ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.10). Cronos Group posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.35). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 610.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRON shares. CIBC lowered Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

In other news, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 714,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $7,197,623.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,165,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,222,275.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 9,632,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,325,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,956,980 shares of company stock worth $20,125,703. 5.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Cronos Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,473,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,869,000 after purchasing an additional 152,829 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 205.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,270,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,010,000 after buying an additional 854,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cronos Group by 128.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after buying an additional 705,640 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 23.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,279,000 after buying an additional 230,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 300.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 685,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 514,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRON opened at $8.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.80. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $15.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.20.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

