Brokerages Expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.10). Electrameccanica Vehicles reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 9,235.79% and a negative return on equity of 30.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SOLO shares. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.31.

Shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,500,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,318,821. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.76. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $13.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 12.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 141.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 17.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares during the period. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

