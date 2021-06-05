Brokerages Expect Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) will report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Excellon Resources’ earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Excellon Resources will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.18 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Excellon Resources.

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.03 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Excellon Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

EXN opened at $2.85 on Friday. Excellon Resources has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXN. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Excellon Resources during the first quarter worth $79,000. Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Excellon Resources by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 60,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Excellon Resources by 11.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 530,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 53,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Excellon Resources by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 653,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 140,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

